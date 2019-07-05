Vanasco leads Spokane to 9-0 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Ricky Vanasco struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians over the Hillsboro Hops in a 9-0 win on Friday.

Vanasco (2-0) allowed one hit while walking two to pick up the win.

Spokane went up 3-0 in the fourth after Obie Ricumstrict hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Jonah McReynolds.

The Indians later added five runs in the fifth and one in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Michel Gelabert (2-1) went four innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Hops were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.