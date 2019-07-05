Lara, Carrillo lead Tijuana to 12-3 win over Puebla

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Xorge Carrillo had two hits and two RBI, and Orlando Lara struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Pericos de Puebla 12-3 on Friday.

Lara (3-3) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and four hits.

Tijuana got on the board first in the fourth inning when Ricky Alvarez hit a two-run home run.

Puebla answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie it up, including an RBI single by Daniel Sanchez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Toros later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including four runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Junior Lake hit a two-run double, while Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Jonathan Castellanos (2-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked four.