Nova’s run leads DSL Pirates1 to 6-0 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Fleury Nova and Osvaldo Gavilan scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Pirates1 to a 6-0 win over the DSL Rays2 on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the DSL Rays2.

The play broke a scoreless tie.

Starter Listher Sosa (2-1) got the win while Dauris Lopez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Rays2 were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Pirates1's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.