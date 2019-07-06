De La Trinidad’s run leads Fort Myers to 4-3 win over Palm Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to give the Fort Myers Miracle a 4-3 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday.

Ernie De La Trinidad scored on the play after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Gabriel Maciel and then went to third on a walk by Trevor Larnach.

The hit batsman capped a two-run inning for the Miracle that started when De La Trinidad hit a single, scoring Michael Helman.

Trey Cabbage hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Miracle a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals came back to take the lead in the third inning when Nick Plummer hit a sacrifice fly and Dennis Ortega hit an RBI double.

Fort Myers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth when Maciel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Helman.

Helman doubled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Johan Quezada (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ben Yokley (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Zack Gahagan doubled and singled twice for the Cardinals.

With the win, Fort Myers improved to 9-1 against Palm Beach this season.