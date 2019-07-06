Espinoza, Carbonell lead Tabasco to 6-3 win over Laguna

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Espinoza hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Daniel Carbonell had two hits and scored three runs as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 6-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Espinoza scored Carbonell to give the Olmecas a 4-2 lead.

The Olmecas later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Daniel Nunez hit an RBI single and Humberto Castro hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Tabasco southpaw Tomas Solis (2-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gomez (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ciro Norzagaray doubled and singled for the Algodoneros.

Tabasco improved to 4-1 against Laguna this season.