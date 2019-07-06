Masters’ double leads Auburn to 9-3 win over Batavia

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- David Masters hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 9-3 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday.

The double by Masters, part of a three-run inning, gave the Doubledays a 2-1 lead before Drew Ward hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Batavia answered in the top of the next frame when Milton Smith II hit an RBI single, driving in Keegan Fish to cut the deficit to one.

The Doubledays later added two runs in the fourth, seventh, and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Jake Alu doubled and singled, driving home two runs for Auburn.

Alfonso Hernandez (2-0) got the win in relief while Batavia starter Andrew Miller (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Albert Guaimaro doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base for the Muckdogs.

Despite the loss, Batavia is 5-2 against Auburn this season.