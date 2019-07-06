Leyva’s sacrifice leads Oaxaca to 4-2 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Samar Leyva drove in Oziel Flores with a sacrifice hit in the seventh inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 4-2 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Saturday.

The sacrifice hit by Leyva, part of a two-run inning, gave the Guerreros a 2-1 lead before Leyva stole home later in the inning.

Monterrey answered in the bottom of the inning when Yadir Drake hit an RBI single, bringing home Amadeo Zazueta to cut the deficit to one.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the ninth when Leyva scored on an error.

Irwin Delgado (5-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Logan Darnell (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Tony Campana singled three times, also stealing a base for the Sultanes.