Barnes leads Columbus to 7-2 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Brandon Barnes hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Columbus Clippers topped the Louisville Bats 7-2 on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Louisville cut into the lead when Christian Colon and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs.

The Clippers added to their lead in the fifth inning when Barnes hit a two-run single and Yu Chang scored on a single and Barnes scored on an error.

Jon Edwards (4-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Louisville starter Alex Wood (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.