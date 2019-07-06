Sports
Moscoso, Lamas spur Puebla to 2-1 win over Tijuana
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Antonio Lamas homered and had two hits, and Guillermo Moscoso allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Toros de Tijuana 2-1 on Saturday.
Moscoso (2-5) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.
Puebla got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Lamas.
After Puebla added a run in the fifth on a single by Danny Ortiz, the Toros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Leandro Castro hit a solo home run.
James Russell (5-2) went four innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out two in the Mexican League game.
