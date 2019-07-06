Raleigh leads Modesto to 9-1 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 9-1 on Saturday. The Nuts swept the three-game series with the win.

Raleigh hit a solo shot in the third inning off Jake Bray and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Peter Bayer. Joe Rizzo singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Modesto starter Austin Hutchison (3-8) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bray (2-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up two runs and four hits over three innings.