Phillies RHP Arrieta to be evaluated for bone spurs

Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Sunday, a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets.

After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems.

Kapler said the 33-year-old Arrieta recently told him about the trouble. Arrieta had season-ending surgery for bone spurs in 2011 while with Baltimore.

Arrieta is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the second season of a three-year, $75 million contract he signed after leaving the Chicago Cubs.

Arrieta hit three Mets batters Saturday night and got into a dustup after plunking Todd Frazier. Arrieta later said that if Frazier was still steamed, "he can come see me and I'll put a dent in his skull."