Narvaez homers twice in career outing, but Mariners can’t climb out of first-inning deficit

The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The opener approach had been much more effective in the two weeks since the Seattle Mariners brought new acquisition Matt Carasiti up from Triple-A Tacoma. Across his first four outings in the role, he allowed just one run before handing the ball over to either Wade LeBlanc or Tommy Milone, and the two veteran left-handers have pitched well behind him.

But, as it has with so many others in the bullpen this season, the first-inning experiment the Mariners have toyed with since early June eventually burned Carasiti, too.

He allowed five runs (four earned) in the first inning Sunday afternoon, recorded just one out before LeBlanc replaced him, and Seattle never recovered, stumbling into the All-Star break with a 7-3 loss to the A’s at T-Mobile Park.

Knowing this would be a rebuilding season with a lot of roster movement, the Mariners (39-55) have preached internal progress from the outset, and they have made some. The starting rotation has made strides, the ever-evolving bullpen has produced a few reliable relievers, and the defense as a whole has been cleaner.

But, in their final game before the midsummer breather, the Mariners fell back into some of the same trends that have cost them so many games this season, and it started with another deflating first-inning deficit the streaky offensive just couldn’t climb out of.

Oakland’s Marcus Semien opened the game with an infield single, Carasiti walked Robbie Grossman, and Matt Olson wasted no time breaking the game open in the first three at-bats, crushing a three-run homer to right center. Carasiti, who was charged with the loss, struck out Khris Davis, before allowing a double to Mark Canha, and a single to Ramon Laureano.

LeBlanc then entered the game two outs earlier than planned, and Chad Pinder struck the first pitch he saw, singling to left. And, instead of one run on the play, the A’s got two. The grounder bounced off Dylan Moore’s glove in left, rolled to the wall, and Laureano charged in behind Canha to give Oakland an immediate 5-0 lead.

Through the next six frames, LeBlanc limited the damage, allowing just one more A’s run on a Semien solo homer that led off the second. He recorded one of his more efficient outings of the season, giving up the one run on three hits while walking and striking out two each in 6 2/3 innings.

But, the Mariners couldn’t quite catch up, despite exhaustive efforts by catcher Omar Narvaez, who closed a first half that was worth of All-Star consideration by finishing 4-for-4 with all four of Seattle’s RBIs. Narvaez recorded the first multi-homer game of his career with solo shots in the second and eighth, and drove in two more runs on singles.

In the fourth, he drove in Domingo Santana, who doubled, and in the fifth he drove in J.P. Crawford, who also doubled. The Mariners combined for 10 hits, but never strung together more than three in an inning, and stranded five runners — including three in scoring position.

Seattle got its first look at reliever Matt Wisler, who became the 35th pitcher to appear for the Mariners this season when he came on in relief in the eighth. He struck out Canha before allowing a solo homer to Laureano that appeared to drop foul of the left-field pole, but the decision was upheld on video review. The homer gave the A’s a four-run lead before Narvaez’s second homer cut it back to three in the bottom half of the inning.