Mariners can’t overcome five-run first inning, fall to Oakland 7-4.

Tim Beckham reacts after flying out during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Omar Narvez celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mariners manager Scott Servais watches the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tim Beckham reacts as he hits a pop fly in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Daniel Vogelbach stands on deck during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
J.P. Crawford crosses the plate. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tim Beckham warms up in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Omar Narvez celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
An umpire calls a ball a home run after it had first appeared to go foul. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Dee Gordon leaps over Chad Pinder (18) while trying to turn a double play. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mallex Smith makes a catch in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tim Beckham makes a catch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tim Beckham reacts after flying out in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mariners’ Dylan Moore throws in the ball after making a catch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Oakland’s Khris Davis watches the game from the dugout. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Players greet Daniel Vogelbach after he was honored during a pregame ceremony. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Centerfielder Mallex Smith is tagged out by Oakland’s Franklin Barreto while trying to steal second. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mariners’ Dylan Moore watches a fly ball. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Domingo Santana watches a high pitch during an at bat. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Daniel Vogelbach hits a ground ball. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Domingo Santana makes a catch in right field. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Oakland’s Matt Olson (28) hits a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Wade LeBlanc throws a pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
A fan is tackled by security after rushing onto the field. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mallex Smith swings at a pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Manager Scott Servais pulls Matt Carasiti in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
J.P. Crawford slides to get a Marcus Semien roundball but a bobbled throw allows Semien to get on base in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Fans watch as the scoreboard operator gives the Mariners an error in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Oakland’s Daniel Mengden pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Matt Carasiti reacts after being pulled from the game in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Matt Carasiti throws a pitch in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
