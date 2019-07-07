Navarro hits walk-off single, Monterrey beats Oaxaca 8-7

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 8-7 on Sunday.

Ramiro Pena scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Agustin Murillo and Navarro.

Earlier in the inning, Murillo singled, scoring Tony Campana to tie the game 7-7.

The Guerreros took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh when Iker Franco hit a two-run double as part of a three-run inning.

Wirfin Obispo (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Socolovich (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Alonzo Harris hit two solo home runs for the Guerreros. Alejandro Gonzalez doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.