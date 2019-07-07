Urbaez leads AZL Brewers Blue to 6-2 win over AZL Giants Black

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jackie Urbaez had two hits and two RBI as the AZL Brewers Blue defeated the AZL Giants Black 6-2 on Monday.

AZL Brewers Blue started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Urbaez that scored Victor Vargas.

Following the big inning, the AZL Giants Black cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Garrett Frechette hit an RBI single, driving in Grant McCray.

The AZL Brewers Blue later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Urbaez hit an RBI single, while Caleb Marquez hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Pablo Garabitos (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Giants Black starter Jasier Herrera (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.