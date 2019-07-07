Jimenez’s single leads Mexico to 10-8 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Jimenez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 10-8 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

The single by Jimenez capped a three-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 10-8 lead after Japhet Amador hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Dusten Knight (2-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Zach Phillips (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Acereros, Erick Aybar homered and singled three times, driving home two runs. Francisco Peguero homered and doubled.