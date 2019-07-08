Castro leads DSL Rangers1 to 7-0 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Ray Castro allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the DSL Rangers1 over the DSL Indians/Brewers in a 7-0 win on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Rangers1 swept the short two-game series.

Castro (3-0) struck out three and walked one to pick up the win.

DSL Rangers1 got on the board first in the third inning when Brandon Linares and Luisangel Acuna scored on an error.

The DSL Rangers1 later added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh to finish off the shutout.

Felipito Santos (0-5) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits while walking four in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Indians/Brewers were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the DSL Rangers1's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Rangers1 improved to 5-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.