Marinez, Pire lead the way for DSL Royals2
, (AP) -- Neyfi Marinez homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the DSL Royals2 beat the DSL Giants 11-4 on Tuesday.
Enmanuel Pire doubled and singled with two runs for DSL Royals2.
DSL Giants tied the game 3-3 in the third after Victor Bericoto scored on a groundout and Rayner Santana scored on a passed ball.
DSL Royals2 answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Deivy Pena hit an RBI single and then scored on an error en route to the three-run lead.
The DSL Royals2 later added two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.
Frandy Cuevas (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Giants starter Luis Castillo (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
