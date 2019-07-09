Herro, Nunn help Heat reach 3-0 in NBA Summer League

After a couple easy wins to start the NBA Summer League, things finally got tougher for the Miami Heat.

Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn made sure they got through it.

Herro scored 25 points, Nunn added 19 and the Heat edged the Orlando Magic 96-92 on Tuesday to remain undefeated in Las Vegas.

Miami joined Memphis, Detroit and Minnesota at 3-0, in good shape for seeding purposes when the 32 teams are trimmed to eight for the tournament.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Heat can thank their backcourt that has played so well on the campus of UNLV. There wasn't too much to do in the opener, when Miami led by 51 points in a 103-62 rout of China, when Herro and Nunn combined for 38 points. They put up 38 more against Utah, when Miami led by as much as 19 in an eventual 12-point victory.

They were even better when Miami was finally tested against Orlando (1-2), which had a 12-point lead. But Herro, the No. 13 pick out of Kentucky, poured in 15 points in the second quarter before Nunn, who spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, finished it off with 11 in the fourth quarter.

Amile Jefferson had 24 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando.

THUNDER 84, CROATIA 76

Kevin Hervey scored 13 points as Oklahoma City kept Croatia winless in its NBA Summer League debut.

The Thunder improved to 2-1 by outscoring the Croatians 25-7 in the fourth quarter.

Marjan Cakarun had 13 points for Croatia (0-3), which blew its chance for a first victory by going 2 for 8 with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

HAWKS 87, PACERS 67

Jordan Sibert scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers to lead Atlanta in a matchup of teams which came into the game winless.

Charles Brown added 18 points and Tahjere McCall added 15 for the Hawks (1-2).

Alize Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers (0-3), who were 4 for 29 (14 percent) from 3-point range.

JAZZ 97, TRAIL BLAZERS 93

Tony Bradley and Tanner McGrew each scored 17 points for Utah (2-1).

The Jazz overcame 35 points from Anfernee Simons, who was 6 for 7 from behind the arc and 13 for 18 overall.

Gary Trent Jr. was 4 for 15 but finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the defending champion Blazers (1-2).

GRIZZLIES 79, SUNS 69

Tyler Harvey scored 19 points to lead Memphis in an ugly game in which both teams shot 35 percent.

Keenan Evans added 15 points, while recently acquired Grayson Allen and Dusty Hannahs both had 13 for the Grizzlies (3-0).

James Palmer Jr. scored 18 points for Phoenix (1-1).