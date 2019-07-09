Lopez, Rivas and Valdez shut out DSL Mets2, DSL Phillies White wins 3-0

, (AP) -- Victor Lopez, Jonathan Rivas and Joel Valdez combined for a shutout as the DSL Phillies White beat the DSL Mets2 3-0 on Tuesday.

Rivas (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Sanchez (1-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

In the first inning, DSL Phillies White took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Victor Diaz that scored Carlos Rondon. The DSL Phillies White scored again in the third when Juan Herrera hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Diaz tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The DSL Mets2 were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Phillies White's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

DSL Phillies White improved to 4-1 against DSL Mets2 this season.