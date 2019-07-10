Gardeck helps to shut out GCL Pirates, GCL Rays wins 7-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ian Gardeck and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the GCL Rays defeated the GCL Pirates 7-0 on Wednesday.

Gardeck (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Arlinthon De Dios (1-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, GCL Rays took the lead on a double-play groundout by Ryan Fineman that scored Amador Arias. The GCL Rays then added five runs in the fourth and a run in the eighth. In the fourth, Fineman hit a two-run single and Abiezel Ramirez hit a two-run triple, while Arias hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Ramirez tripled and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

The GCL Pirates were blanked for the first time this season, while the GCL Rays' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.