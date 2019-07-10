Bush, Montano lift Asheville over Greenville 1-0

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Montano doubled and singled twice, and Nick Bush allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Greenville Drive 1-0 on Wednesday.

Bush (4-7) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After hitting a single with two outs, LeeMarcus Boyd advanced to third on a double by Montano and then scored on a double by Montano.

Chase Shugart (4-1) went five innings, allowing one run and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Drive were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Tourists' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Asheville improved to 4-1 against Greenville this season.