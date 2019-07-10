AZL Padres 2 beats AZL Mariners 3-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Heredia scored on a pickoff error in the second inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 3-2 win over the AZL Mariners on Thursday.

Heredia scored on the play to give the AZL Padres 2 a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Emmanuel Guerra and then went to third on an out.

After AZL Padres 2 added two runs, the AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Connor Hoover scored on a groundout and Johnny Slater hit an RBI single.

Gabriel Morales (3-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Tyler Driver (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.