Jung, Hernandez lead AZL Rangers to 16-5 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Josh Jung hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Heriberto Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs as the AZL Rangers topped the AZL Dodgers Mota 16-5 on Thursday.

The home run by Jung, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Rangers a 2-1 lead before Osleivis Basabe hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

AZL Rangers later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run seventh, when William Jeffry hit a solo home run to help finish off the blowout.

Destin Dotson (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Jeisson Cabrera (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.