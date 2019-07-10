Lao’s run leads Ogden to 9-3 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Ramon Rodriguez hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the second inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 9-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Wednesday.

The fielder's choice, part of a four-run inning, gave the Raptors a 2-0 lead before Andy Pages hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Rhett Aplin scored on an error and Ismaldo Rodriguez hit an RBI triple.

The Raptors later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sauryn Lao doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Ogden.

Yeison Cespedes (1-1) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Anthony Veneziano (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The six extra-base hits for Ogden included a season-high six doubles.