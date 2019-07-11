Gold’s single leads Lansing to 3-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Ryan Gold hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 3-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday.

The single by Gold scored Otto Lopez and Reggie Pruitt to give the Lugnuts a 2-0 lead.

The Chiefs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brendan Donovan hit a solo home run.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the eighth when Hagen Danner scored on a strikeout.

Peoria saw its comeback attempt come up short after Donovan scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 3-2.

Lansing right-hander Sean Wymer (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Leahy (4-7) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and four hits over seven innings.