Gonzalez hits walk-off homer in 11th, Springfield beats Arkansas 9-7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Yariel Gonzalez hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Arkansas Travelers 9-7 on Friday.

The home run by Gonzalez capped an improbable comeback for the Cardinals, who scored six runs in the inning for the win. Zach Kirtley hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Cardinals scored one run in the ninth before Arkansas drove in four in the 11th to take a 7-3 lead.

Roel Ramirez (5-2) got the win in relief while Wyatt Mills (4-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Kyle Lewis homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Travelers. Dom Thompson-Williams homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.