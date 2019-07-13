Sano takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Indians

Minnesota Twins (57-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (50-39, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (10-4, 3.15 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (10-4, 3.15 ERA, LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota's Sano puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Indians.

The Indians are 21-16 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 116 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with 20, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Twins are 20-11 against AL Central Division teams. Minnesota has hit 168 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 21, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Zack Littell recorded his second victory and Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Oliver Perez registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 53 RBIs and is batting .297. Tyler Naquin is 8-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 112 hits and has 44 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).