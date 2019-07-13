Jackson’s single leads Burlington to 5-2 win over Danville

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kevon Jackson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 5-2 win over the Danville Braves on Saturday.

The single by Jackson gave the Royals a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Burlington. Earlier in the inning, Burlington tied the game when Vinnie Pasquantino scored on a balk.

The Royals tacked on another run in the fifth when Michael Massey hit a solo home run.

Massey homered and singled for Burlington.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Angel Zerpa (3-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Danville starter Darius Vines (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.