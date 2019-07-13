Infante, Leon and Turner lead Princeton in win

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Diego Infante, Luis Leon and Gionti Turner each had three hits, as the Princeton Rays beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 14-5 on Saturday.

Infante doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Leon doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Bluefield grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second after Miguel Hiraldo scored on an error and D.J. Daniels hit a two-run double.

The Rays took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Leon and Turner hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Princeton later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Jhosner Vargas hit an RBI single to help put the game away.

Brayden Theriot (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jared DiCesare (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.