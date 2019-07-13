Nieto’s run leads Jupiter to 4-3 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jerar Encarnacion hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 4-3 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The fielder's choice, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead before Lazaro Alonso hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Palm Beach cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Nolan Gorman.

Demetrius Sims doubled and singled for Jupiter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Vesia (2-0) got the win in relief while Cole Aker (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-0.