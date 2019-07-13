Naylor’s sacrifice fly leads Lake County over Burlington in 10 innings

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Bo Naylor hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lake County Captains to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday.

Billy Wilson scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a balk.

The Captains tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Jose Fermin hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Schneemann as part of a two-run inning.

Lake County starter Thomas Ponticelli went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out four and walked six. Kyle Marman (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luke Lind (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Schneemann tripled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.