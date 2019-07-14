Four-star Eastside Catholic running back Sam Adams II commits to Huskies

Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the game. The University of Washington played North Dakota in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington earned a commitment from one of the top players in the state on Sunday when Eastside Catholic running back Sam Adams II picked the Huskies.

A four-star running back out of Sammamish, Wa., Adams (6-2, 200) is considered the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 11 running back in the country by 247Sports. His offer list was extensive and included Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, USC and Florida State.

“Thank you to all of the coaches who saw potential in me at the next level,” Adams wrote on Twitter alongside a video announcing his commitment. “Thank you for the help and and for recruiting me through this process. I’m 100% committed and happy with my decision. Thank you.”

Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns on 94 carries as a junior last season, according to MaxPreps. He also had 10 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown.

Adams, a 2020 Adidas All-American and Polynesian Bowl All-American, became the 12th member of UW’s 2020 recruiting class and the sixth four-star recruit. The class is now ranked No. 3 in the Pac-12 and No. 30 in the country by 247Sports.

Adams is the Huskies’ third in-state commit, joining three-star wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and three-star linebacker Carson Bruener.