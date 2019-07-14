Tejada’s single leads Syracuse to 5-3 win over Scranton/WB

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ruben Tejada hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.

The single by Tejada, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Rene Rivera hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The RailRiders went up 3-1 when Zack Zehner hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Stephen Nogosek (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while David Sosebee (3-1) took the loss in the International League game.