Johnson’s double leads Richmond to 4-2 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Bryce Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Flying Squirrels and a three-game winning streak for the Senators.

The double by Johnson scored Jacob Heyward and Brett Austin to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

The Senators tied the game in the third inning when Drew Ward hit a solo home run.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead for good in the seventh when Peter Maris hit an RBI triple, bringing home Hamlet Marte.

Starters Brandon Lawson and Jackson Tetreault both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Lawson (3-5) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out two and walked one. Tetreault went six innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked six.

Justin Miller (0-1) took the loss after he struck out one while allowing one run and one hit over one inning.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 7-3 against Richmond this season.