Nova leads Quad Cities over South Bend 6-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Freudis Nova doubled and singled twice as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the South Bend Cubs 6-4 on Sunday.

Down 2-0, the River Bandits took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Alex McKenna hit an RBI double, scoring Ramiro Rodriguez en route to the three-run lead.

The River Bandits tacked on another run in the sixth when Jonathan Lacroix scored on an error.

South Bend saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brennen Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Andy Weber scored on an error in the eighth to cut the Quad Cities lead to 6-4.

Quad Cities right-hander Jose Alberto Rivera (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Riley Thompson (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.