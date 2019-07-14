Sports
Dalton scores winning run, Lowell beats Auburn 3-2 in walk-off finish
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nicholas Northcut hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Wil Dalton with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Lowell Spinners topped the Auburn Doubledays 3-2 on Sunday.
Dalton scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.
The Spinners tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Marino Campana scored on a forceout.
Reliever Ryan Fernandez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing three hits over two scoreless innings. Pearson McMahan (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game.
Adalberto Carrillo homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Doubledays. Eric Senior singled three times.
