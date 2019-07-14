Sports
LaMarre leads Gwinnett to 5-4 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan LaMarre homered and had three hits as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Charlotte Knights 5-4 on Sunday.
Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning when Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run.
After Gwinnett added two runs, the Knights cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Welington Castillo hit a three-run home run.
The Stripers tacked on another run in the sixth when LaMarre scored on a groundout.
Charlotte saw its comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Palka hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Goins in the ninth inning to cut the Gwinnett lead to 5-4.
Gwinnett starter Patrick Weigel (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Santiago (3-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.
