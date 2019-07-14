Perez leads Durham to 8-4 win over Norfolk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Perez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Durham Bulls beat the Norfolk Tides 8-4 on Sunday.

Up 4-1, the Bulls extended their lead in the fourth inning when Perez hit a three-run home run.

The Bulls tacked on another run in the seventh when Mac James hit an RBI single, driving in Perez.

Jose De Leon (1-1) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Luis Ysla (3-6) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Tides, Jace Peterson homered and singled.