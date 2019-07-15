Reign FC announce that World Cup homecoming game on July 28 is a sellout

Fans celebrate after a goal by Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer in the first half. Reign FC played the Orlando Pride in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, April 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Reign FC’s World Cup homecoming match at Cheney Stadium is officially a sellout.

The club made it official on Monday that all single-game tickets and a total of more than 7,000 tickets for the July 28 match against the Chicago Red Stars have been sold. The match is the first the Reign’s seven players — including Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long from the champion U. S. team — who participated in the 2019 Women’s World Cup will be available.

There are a limited number of seven-game, season-ticket memberships for the Summit Club or Dugout Club still available that include tickets to the July 28 game. Those looking to purchase tickets can contact the Reign box office for more info.

Making moves

Reign FC also announced a series of roster moves as they come off a 2-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Lydia Williams was placed on the 45-day disabled list after undergoing ankle surgery. Williams saw time for Australia in the World Cup and helped push the Aussies into the knockout stage before losing to Norway in penalty kicks.

To add goalkeeper depth, Reign FC traded midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight going to the Washington Spirit in exchange for goalkeeper Sammy Jo Proudhomme. Kellond-Knight was also a member of the Austrialian World Cup squad and saw time in four matches. She had not suited up for a Reign FC match since a May 4 contest against the Washington Spirit.

“Given the injuries to Michelle and Lydia we needed to add a quality keeper to our roster,” Reign head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “We think Sammy Jo will be a great fit for our needs – we’re excited to have her on the squad.”

Reign FC also made two more signings on a busy Monday. The club signed midfielder Rebecca Quinn and defender Schuyler DeBree. The duo both played their soccer at Duke University and were teammates from 2014-2017.

Quinn is the highest drafted Canadian player in NWSL history after being selected third overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2018 draft. After playing 17 games for the Spirit, she played for Paris FC where she started two games. DeBree was also drafted by the Spirit in 2018 but never played for the team; she comes to Reign from Sparta Praha in the Czech Republic.

“I have only heard the best things about the Reign FC organization, including the coaching, soccer environment and commitment to professionalism,” DeBree said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to be a part of such a respected organization and have the opportunity to grow as a player and person within it.”