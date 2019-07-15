Senior’s homer leads Auburn to 4-3 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Eric Senior hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 4-3 win over the Lowell Spinners on Monday.

The home run by Senior capped a four-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 4-3 lead after Jack Dunn hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Todd Peterson (1-0) got the win in relief while Hildemaro Requena (3-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Spinners, Nick Decker hit two solo home runs.