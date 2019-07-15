Granberg’s double leads Greenville to 7-2 win over Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 7-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Monday.

The double by Granberg scored Brandon Howlett, Grant Williams, and Cole Brannen to give the Drive a 3-0 lead.

After Greenville added a run in the fourth on a single by Everlouis Lozada, the Tourists cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Terrin Vavra drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Niko Decolati.

The Drive later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Tyler Esplin hit an RBI single, while Granberg hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Greenville right-hander Chase Shugart (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Bush (4-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Willie MacIver homered and singled for the Tourists.