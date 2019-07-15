Arozarena’s homer leads Memphis to 8-6 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to an 8-6 win over the Round Rock Express on Monday.

The home run by Arozarena, part of a three-run inning, gave the Redbirds a 7-6 lead before Adolis Garcia hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Jose Martinez and Garcia hit solo home runs to help give the Redbirds a 5-2 lead. The Express came back to take a 6-5 lead in the third inning when they scored four runs, including a two-run double by Kyle Tucker.

Ryan Helsley (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Round Rock starter Jose Urquidy (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.