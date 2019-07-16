Moore’s best outing since coming to Tacoma helps Rainiers defeat Las Vegas

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

In a rare Pacific Coast League pitchers’ duel, the Tacoma Rainiers’ Andrew Moore stole the show.

Behind Moore’s six shutout innings and some late offense, the Rainiers defeated the Las Vegas Aviators, 2-0, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

Between Moore and relievers Ryan Garton and Parker Markel, Rainiers pitchers limited the Aviators to five hits with just two runners reaching scoring position. Garton (4-1) pitched two innings and earned the victory and Markel picked up his eighth save after working around an one-out ninth inning single.

Moore looked strong after a couple of shaky outings since being assigned from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma on June 28. He gave up only three hits, no walks and struck out three.

“With him it’s about it’s commanding all those pitches, moving the ball around, and keeping them off-balance,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. “I thought he did a really nice job of that today.”

The 25-year-old right-hander entered the game with a 13.50 ERA in Triple-A this season, having given up 20 runs in 13.1 innings. His outing today lowered it to 9.31.

“It’s been a crazy season,” Moore said. “I’ve been trying to get back to the stuff I do well, not trying to change anything but get back to the basics. I’m just trying to keep it simple and just be as consistent as possible. Hopefully this gets me on the right path.”

His last shutout came for Double-A Arkansas, almost two months ago. But after a few minor changes and some work on his mechanics in the last few days, Moore was able to see some success on the mound in Tacoma.

“I was kind of fighting myself,” Moore said. “I want to get going fast, but with the long arm path it’s hard to sync up a quick lower half with a long arm path. So just buying myself that split second more of the rubber of the wind-up and the stretch is key for me.”

While the Rainiers pitchers were stifling the Las Vegas bats, the Tacoma offense had another tough outing. Tacoma went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, had just seven hits and did not break through until the eighth inning.

Eric Young Jr. led off the eighth with a single, and after a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt from Kelby Tomlinson, Young was on third with just one out. Ian Miller drove in Young with an RBI ground out. Tim Lopes then hit a home run, his second game in a row, to give Tacoma some cushion heading into the ninth.