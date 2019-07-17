No-hit bid fails, Padres settle for 3-2 win over Miami

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder follows through on his swing after hitting a three run home run off Seattle Mariners' Tommy Milone in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday night.

The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only major league team never to have thrown a no-hitter.

After Starlin Castro homered leading off the eighth, Paddack (6-4) retired the next two batters and then departed. He struck out eight, walked one, threw 94 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.70.

Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer, his seventh, against Trevor Richards (3-11) to help San Diego break a four-game losing streak.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paddack retired the first 15 batters before Cesar Puello reached on a throwing error by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Pinch hitter Yadiel Rivera walked with two out in the sixth and was the only other baserunner against Paddack.

Kirby Yates pitched around back-to-back throwing errors to start the ninth for his 31st save. Castro's two-out RBI single made it 3-2 before Yates struck out Curtis Granderson with two on for the win.

ATHLETICS 10, MARINERS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his Oakland debut and Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar each homered twice in a win over Seattle.

Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano also went deep as the A's matched their season high with six home runs. They lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to an ankle injury after two innings.

Oakland has won six straight and 12 of 14. The A's have homered in a season-high 17 consecutive games.

Tim Beckham had two hits for Seattle. The Mariners have lost six straight.

Bailey (8-6) allowed seven hits and two runs for his fourth consecutive win and first since being acquired from Kansas City over the weekend. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Tommy Milone (1-4) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 8

DENVER (AP) — Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and San Francisco completed a four-game series sweep in Colorado for the first time in nearly eight years.

Pablo Sandoval sparked a three-run first inning with a two-run double and Stephen Vogt also homered for the surging Giants, who have won five straight and 12 of 14. Brandon Belt had an RBI single among his three hits.

Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies, losers of four straight and 11 of their last 13.

It was the first-four game sweep by the Giants in Colorado since Sept. 15-18, 2011.

Jon Gray (9-7) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits and six runs. He walked three and struck out three in the loss.

Derek Holland (2-4) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

METS 14, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominic Smith put New York ahead with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot halfway up the third deck as Minnesota lost a third straight game for the first time this season.

Amed Rosario went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mets, who overcame three one-run deficits, set a 2019 high for runs and matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.

Reliever Trevor May (3-3) took the loss.

Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver went deep for the Twins.

The Mets improved to 5-0 at Target Field, where they won three games in 2013.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and St. Louis rallied to deal Pittsburgh its fifth loss in six games.

John Brebbia (3-3) struck out four in two perfect innings. Carlos Martínez picked up his sixth save in eight chances.

Tyler O'Neill also homered for the Cardinals, who won two of three from the Pirates.

Pirates starter Chris Archer allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Archer had a pair of hits, including an RBI single in a three-run fourth, after starting the season 1 for 25 at the plate.

BREWERS 5, BRAVES 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth to preserve the Milwaukee's win over Atlanta.

Christian Yelich hit his 34th homer of the season. It was Yelich's third home run in four games.

The Brewers got a two-run homer from Manny Piña's in the second. Josh Donaldson hit a two-run shot for the Braves.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson (5-2) gave up only one hit, a double to Brian McCann in the second inning, in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Hader earned his 21st save.

Dallas Keuchel (3-3) allowed five runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

CUBS 5, REDS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field in Chicago's win over Cincinnati.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Heyward drove in two insurance runs with a double as the NL Central leaders took two of three from the Reds to win just their second series since sweeping St. Louis on June 7-9.

Darvish (3-4) also won for the first time anywhere since April 27 at Arizona as he struck out seven, walked none and hit two batters. The right-hander had 12 no-decisions and a loss in his previous 13 starts.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings, Oscar Mercado drove in two runs and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Clevinger (3-2) struck out the side in the first two inning. He was lifted after 100 pitches and allowing one run on six hits in his third double-digit strikeout performance of the season. Nick Wittgren worked the final 1 2/3 innings to pick up his second save.

Mercado gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the third with a double that scored Mike Freeman and Tyler Naquin.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a solo homer and Jeimer Candelario added an RBI single for Detroit.

Spencer Turnbull (3-9) took the loss.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Rodríguez pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Boston sent Toronto's Aaron Sanchez to his 13th straight loss.

Devers also had a two-run double and RBI single, Brock Holt added a run-scoring hit — one of his three singles — for the Red Sox, who had dropped three of four since a five-game winning streak.

Teoscar Hernández hit two solo homers over the Green Monster and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had one for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10.

Rodríguez (11-4) held the Blue Jays to two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking three.

Once dominant, right-hander Sanchez (3-14) had his miserable season continue. He gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings and his ERA rose to 6.26; while he remained winless in his last 15 starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 19, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered twice and the Arizona tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 21 hits while thumping Texas.

The 19 runs were Arizona's most since setting a franchise record with 20 against the San Diego Padres last July. Escobar's first homer sparked a seven-run first inning against right-handed starter Jesse Chavez (3-5), who got just two outs.

The switch-hitting Escobar added a three-run homer batting right-handed against Kyle Bird in the sixth and had five RBIs. Kevin Cron, Jarrod Dyson and Carson Kelly also homered for Arizona.

Robbie Ray (8-6) and two relievers cruised through the blowout.

The 19 runs were the most allowed by Texas this season.

ORIOLES 9, NATIONALS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit two home runs and Baltimore pummeled Washington's ineffective bullpen to earn a split in the two-game interleague series.

The defeat — only the fourth in 17 games for the Nationals — kept them 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

Adam Eaton drove in both runs for the Nationals, who suffered their most lopsided loss since June 15 (10-3 against Arizona).

Wander Suero (2-5) faced five batters and retired only one of them. Anthony Santander and Chris Davis hit RBI singles, and Rio Ruiz delivered a sacrifice fly off Tony Sipp before Javy Guerra finally quelled the uprising.

Gabriel Ynoa (1-6) pitched 4 1/3 innings of two-hit relief to earn his first win since Sept. 21, 2017. Mychal Givens picked up his eighth save.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched a strong six innings and ended a nine-start winless skid, and Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles twice as Kansas City beat Chicago.

Duffy (4-5) scattered six hits and struck out five in sending Chicago to its season-worst sixth straight loss.

The second of Soler and Lopez's consecutive two-out, RBI hits put Kansas City up 6-0 and gave Duffy some run support.

A.J. Reed hit a three-run homer, his first, with two outs in the ninth inning off Wily Peralta. Ryan Goins homered in his first major league game this season for Chicago.

Ian Kennedy completed the one-out save, his 15th in 18 opportunities.

Ivan Nova (4-9) lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and six hits with five walks.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 over seven innings, Jake Marisnick had three hits amid a chorus of boos and Houston beat Los Angeles.

Marisnick has drawn the ire of Angels' fans this series after he ran over catcher Jonathan Lucroy in a home-plate collision July 7 in Houston.

Marisnick, who grew up in nearby Riverside, is 5 for 7 in the past two games.

Cole (10-5) pitched one-run ball and extended his major league strikeout lead with his 11th double-digit strikeout game in 21 starts.

Michael Brantley and George Springer went deep for the Astros, who had lost five of six. Houston had 12 hits the first five innings as every player in the lineup had at least one.

The Angels had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Dustin Garneau hit a solo shot off Cole in the fifth inning and added an RBI double in the ninth.