Fort Wayne beats Peoria 6-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender scored on a passed ball and Agustin Ruiz scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 6-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday.

The play gave the TinCaps a 2-1 lead.

The TinCaps later tacked on four runs in the third, including a two-run single by Justin Lopez and an RBI single by Blake Hunt.

Fort Wayne southpaw Ryan Weathers (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Leahy (4-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Brendan Donovan homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Chiefs.