Fry’s homer leads Wisconsin to 6-1 win over South Bend

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 6-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday.

The home run by Fry, part of a four-run inning, gave the Timber Rattlers a 3-1 lead before Gabriel Garcia hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Wisconsin right-hander Justin Jarvis (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Derek Casey (4-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.