Valenzuela hits walk-off double in 10th, AZL Padres 1 beats AZL Dodgers Mota 3-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brandon Valenzuela had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Dodgers Mota 3-2 on Thursday.

Yordi Francisco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Valenzuela.

The AZL Padres 1 tied the game 2-2 when Hudson Head scored on an error in the sixth.

Reliever Dylan Coleman (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning.

Head tripled and singled in the win.