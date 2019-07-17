Sports
Valenzuela hits walk-off double in 10th, AZL Padres 1 beats AZL Dodgers Mota 3-2
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brandon Valenzuela had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Dodgers Mota 3-2 on Thursday.
Yordi Francisco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Valenzuela.
The AZL Padres 1 tied the game 2-2 when Hudson Head scored on an error in the sixth.
Reliever Dylan Coleman (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning.
Head tripled and singled in the win.
Comments