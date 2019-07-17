Arendas’ homer leads Inland Empire to 3-2 win over Visalia

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- D.C. Arendas hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Inland Empire 66ers a 3-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the first, Inland Empire took the lead on solo home runs by Orlando Martinez and Gareth Morgan. Visalia answered in the third inning when L.T. Tolbert hit a two-run double.

Morgan homered and singled in the win.

Nate Bertness (3-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cole Bartlett (6-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 9-1 against Inland Empire this season.