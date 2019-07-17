Guarate, Perez lift AZL Padres 2 over AZL Brewers Blue 12-4

PHOENIX (AP) -- Junior Perez homered and had five hits, driving in two, and Carlos Guarate hurled five scoreless innings as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 12-4 on Thursday.

Guarate (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

AZL Padres 2 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when Vladimir Echavarria scored on an error and Pierce Jones scored on a single and Angel Solarte hit a sacrifice fly.

Karlos Morales (0-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and three hits while walking one in the Arizona League game.

Arbert Cipion doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue. Cam Devanney singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.